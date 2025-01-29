Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Nesci - President and CEO

Kelly Pecoraro - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Crowley - Piper Sandler

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Blue Foundry Bancorp's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Comments made during today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstance. Blue Foundry encourages all participants to refer to the full disclaimer contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on bluefoundrybank.com.

During the call, management will refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today's earnings release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. As a reminder, this event is being recorded. Your line will be muted for the duration of the call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to President and CEO, Jim Nesci.

James Nesci

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, for our fourth quarter earnings call. I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Pecoraro, who will discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results in detail, after I provide an update on our operations.

Earlier this morning, we reported a quarterly net loss of $2.7 million, and a quarterly pre-provision net loss of $3 million. Loans increased by $32 million predominantly in our commercial portfolios.

Deposits grew $25 million, the majority of which came in core growth, including a 17% increase in non-interest bearing accounts. Despite the net loss, we were able to maintain tangible book value and both capital, and credit quality remain strong.

Additionally, our balance sheet remains