The Bank of Canada (BOC) cut interest rates by 25 bps this morning, bringing the overnight rate to 3%, 200 bps lower than when the central bank started easing in June 2024. Moreover, the BoC announced it would restart quantitative easing (Treasury buying) in March
Pent-Up Listings Hope For Spring Demand
Summary
- The Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 25 bps this morning, bringing the overnight rate to 3%, 200 bps lower than when the central bank started easing in June 2024.
- Treasury prices are rallying, with the 5-year Canadian yield at 2.85%, down 106 basis points since last June.
- As per CREA data, Ontario’s benchmark average sale price fell to $859,600 in December and remains 20.6% (-$220,800) below the March 2022 high.
- Property prices remain too high unless rates fall near all-time lows or incomes jump significantly.
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BMQWF
|-
|-
|BMO Equal Weight REITS Index ETF
|IUSPF
|-
|-
|BlackRock Canada iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|VNFTF
|-
|-
|Vanguard FTSE CDN Capped Reit Index
|CDPYF
|-
|-
|Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|MNARF
|-
|-
|Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust