The Global X Research Team is pleased to announce the release of its Monthly Commodities Tracker. This commentary covers key takeaways for an array of commodities, from base and precious metals to uranium, lithium, and other disruptive materials that are powering next-generation
Monthly Commodities Tracker
Summary
- As ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain instability could impact the market, countries still appear eager to become more independent in the nuclear fuel cycle.
- Despite some negative pressure from a healthy U.S. labor market and a strong dollar, precious metals are being supported by increasing safe-haven demand.
- In Asia, nuclear power should be used “to the fullest extent,” according to Japan’s new draft energy policy, which has the backing of around half of the people surveyed.
- Despite the consensus of a healthy supply overhang for crude oil in 2025, crude oil started the year supported by supply concerns. Meanwhile, the European gas market further grew its dependence on LNG imports.
