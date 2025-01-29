Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLTZF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 29, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jean-Marc Harion - Chief Executive Officer
Charlotte Hansson - Group Chief Financial Officer
Hendrik de Groot - Chief Commercial Officer, B2C
Stefan Trampus - Executive Vice President, B2B
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Ondrej Cabejšek - UBS
Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie
Stefan Gauffin - DNB
Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane
Siyi He - Citi
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Felix Henriksson - Nordea
Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank
Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein
Viktor Hogberg - Danske Bank
Jean-Marc Harion
Good morning and welcome to Tele2’s report call for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. With me here in Kista today, I have Charlotte Hansson, our Group CFO; Hendrik de Groot, our B2C Chief Commercial Officer; and Stefan Trampus, who heads our B2B business in Sweden. We have extended this call with up to 30 minutes as this is my first results call with Tele2 and as we have some important development to share after the usual review of the quarterly and full year results.
Please turn to Slide 2 for some highlights. In a nutshell, our Q4 results ended as expected, given tougher comps in Sweden Consumer due to the phasing of pricing and the finalization of our Boxer TV migration away from digital terrestrial technology, a slight growth improvement in Sweden business and continued solid growth performance from our Baltic operations. For the full year, we grew end-user service revenue by 3% and underlying EBITDAaL by 2%, whereas CapEx to sales ended just below 14%. Consequently, we delivered on all guidance parameters provided at the beginning of the year. On the other hand, we generated SEK4.4 billion of equity free cash flow in 2024, which is 7% less than in 2023.
