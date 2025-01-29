RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Keith McCue – Senior Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations
Kevin O’Donnell – President and Chief Executive Officer
Bob Qutub – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
David Marra – Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer
Conference Call Participants
Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo
Josh Shanker – Bank of America
Mike Zaremski – BMO
Meyer Shields – KBW
Brian Meredith – UBS
David Motemaden – Evercore ISI
Alex Scott – Barclays
Operator
Good morning. My name is Kayte and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the prepared remarks, we will open the floor for questions. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I would now like to turn the call over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Keith McCue
Thank you, Kayte. Good morning and welcome to RenaissanceRe’s fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Marra, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer.
First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements including new and updated expectations for our business and results of operations. It’s important to note that actual results may differ materially from the expectations shared today. Additional information regarding the factors shaping these outcomes can be found in our SEC filings and in our earnings release. During today’s call we will also present non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP metrics and other information concerning non-GAAP measures
- Read more current RNR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts