RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Keith McCue – Senior Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Kevin O’Donnell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Qutub – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Marra – Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo

Josh Shanker – Bank of America

Mike Zaremski – BMO

Meyer Shields – KBW

Brian Meredith – UBS

David Motemaden – Evercore ISI

Alex Scott – Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kayte and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the prepared remarks, we will open the floor for questions. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Keith McCue

Thank you, Kayte. Good morning and welcome to RenaissanceRe’s fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Marra, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer.

First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements including new and updated expectations for our business and results of operations. It’s important to note that actual results may differ materially from the expectations shared today. Additional information regarding the factors shaping these outcomes can be found in our SEC filings and in our earnings release. During today’s call we will also present non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP metrics and other information concerning non-GAAP measures