Mueller Industries Earnings Preview: Outstanding Performance, Muddied By Uncertainty

Summary

  • Mueller Industries, Inc. is expected to report Q4 and full-year 2024 results with $1.12 EPS and $893M in revenues, reflecting a 22% y/y growth.
  • Analysts often underestimate MLI's potential; the company has consistently beaten EPS estimates, suggesting a likelihood of positive surprises.
  • Concerns include potential margin declines, election-related uncertainties, and the impact of domestic manufacturing policies on costs and international growth.
  • Due to economic uncertainties, I am downgrading MLI stock to a hold and will reassess the position in a few quarters.

Introduction

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is going to report Q4 and full-year 2024 results on the 4th of February before the market opens. So, I wanted to take a look at what to expect

