Renasant Corporation (RNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Renasant Corporation (NYSE:RNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Hutcheson - Chief Accounting Officer

Mitch Waycaster - Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Chapman - President and Chief Operating Office

Jim Mabry - Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President

David Meredith - Chief Credit Officer and Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Will Jones - KBW

Matt Olney - Stephens

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Renasant Corporation 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Hutcheson, Chief Accounting Officer for Renasant. Please go ahead.

Kelly Hutcheson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Renasant Corporation's quarterly webcast and conference call. Participating in the call today are members of Renasant's executive management team.

Before we begin, please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the mix and cost of our funding sources, interest rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, portfolio performance and other factors discussed in our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed earnings release, which has been posted to our corporate site, www.renasant.com at the press releases link under the News & Market Data tab. We undertake no obligation and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future