The Market Got DeepSeek Wrong - Here's Why Palantir Wins Big

Summary

  • DeepSeek’s cost-efficient AI disrupts the market but benefits Palantir, as lower AI costs accelerate adoption, increasing demand for Palantir’s secure, enterprise-grade AI integration.
  • Palantir's Q4 2024 revenue is projected between $767M-$771M, with adjusted income from operations expected at $298M-$302M, signaling strong growth momentum.
  • AI model commoditization shifts value to application platforms, positioning Palantir as the leading integrator for high-security AI in government and commercial sectors.
  • Palantir's Q1 2025 price target of $89 aligns with strong fundamentals, backed by 40% YoY US government revenue growth and sustained bullish technical indicators.
Soldier working with AI intelligence on pc in control room

Dragos Condrea/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My last coverage on Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) assessed technicals with a target of $89 (optimistic), RPO growth, and a surge in billings. Since then, the stock has outperformed the market (3.1% vs. -0.6% for the

Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

