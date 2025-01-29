Atour Lifestyle: An Undervalued, Rapidly Growing Hotel Franchise In China
Summary
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is rapidly expanding its manachised hotel network in China. The company is also growing its branded retail sales, adding a new meaningful revenue stream.
- The manachising business model allows very high-margin revenues through franchising fees, compared to the business model of, for example, Marriott and Hilton.
- With rapid revenue growth prospects and potential for margin expansion, Atour's ATAT ADS remains attractively valued. I estimate 58% upside to a fair value of $43.1.
