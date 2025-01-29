V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) released its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings today, with positive results: the first positive top line in a long time, the first positive topline for North America in two years, and brands showing sequential improvement. After the
V.F. Corporation: Improving, But The Market Already Discounts A Turnaround
Summary
- V.F. Corporation's Q3 2025 earnings show positive results, with the North Face and Timberland brands improving, and Vans still underperforming.
- Despite debt reduction from Supreme's sale, low-cost debt means minimal income statement impact; deleveraging offers limited financial benefits.
- VFC's valuation appears optimistic; achieving a 12.5% operating margin is challenging but necessary for fair returns, leaving little upside potential.
- Given the speculative nature and current pricing, I recommend waiting for a lower entry point.
