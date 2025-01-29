SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:SOFI) investors' optimism slowly turned from negative to positive after the Federal Reserve ("Fed") paused interest rates in June 2023 after multiple rate hikes starting in March 2022 had slowed U.S. economic growth and seriously
Why SoFi Is A Smart Buy Following The Federal Reserve's Rate Reductions
Summary
- SoFi's stock surged 55% in 2024, driven by Fed rate cuts and optimism about avoiding a recession, outperforming the S&P 500 significantly.
- The company's loan business is poised for growth in 2025, with strong demand from credit buyers and a favorable interest rate environment.
- SoFi's diversified loan offerings, including personal, student, and home loans, present significant revenue opportunities, especially as interest rates decline.
- Financial stability is underscored by strong capital ratios and declining loan delinquencies, making SoFi a compelling buy for investors.
