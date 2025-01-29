Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mark Kowlzan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hassfurther - Executive Vice President, Corrugated Products
Robert Mundy - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
George Staphos - Bank of America Securities
Mike Roxland - Truist Securities
Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo
Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Philip Ng - Jeffries
Charlie Sands - BNP Paribas
Ryan Fox - Bloomberg
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. Your host for today will be Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PCA. Upon conclusion of his narrative, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please also note today's event is being recorded.
And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Colson. Please proceed when you are ready.
Mark Kowlzan
Thanks for the introduction, Jamie, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Fourth Quarter and full year 2024 earnings release conference call. Again, I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President, who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, I'll begin the call with an overview of the fourth quarter and the full year results, and then I'll be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide further details. And then I'll wrap things up, and we'd be glad to take questions.
Yesterday, we reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $221 million or $2.45 per share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2024 net income was $222 million or $2.47 per share compared
