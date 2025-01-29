Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Buran - President and CEO

Susan Cullen - Senior EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Steve Moss - Raymond James

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Welcome to Flushing Financial Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating Results Conference Call. Hosting the call today are John Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Today's call is being recorded. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] A copy of the earnings press release and slide presentation that the company will be referencing today are available on its Investor Relations website at flushingbank.com.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that discussions during this call contain certain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result -- could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements, including as set forth in the company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to which we refer you.

During this call, references will be made to non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP. For information about these non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to the earnings release and/or the presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Buran, President and Chief Executive