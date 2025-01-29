As we enter what is expected to be the year of the merger for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) I wanted to check in again with what is still one of my biggest and baddest holdings. Things
Paramount Global: Amid New Merger Doubts, New Avenues Of Profit Growth And Strong New Content
Summary
- Paramount's ongoing standoff with Nielsen could lead to significant savings, potentially boosting profit margins by several hundred million annually if they permanently cut ties.
- Despite challenges, Paramount's content operations, particularly in sports and streaming, remain competitive, with notable successes in viewership and original programming.
- The potential merger with Skydance and strategic moves, such as the possible sale of BET, could further shape Paramount's future and valuation, but aren't crucial to its success.
- I continue to rate Paramount a Buy, believing its valuable sports contracts and content portfolio make it significantly undervalued at its current market price.
