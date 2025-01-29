BXP, Inc. (BXP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Helen Han - Vice President, Investor Relations
Owen Thomas - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Doug Linde - President and Director
Mike LaBelle - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Rodney Diehl - Executive Vice President, West Coast Regions
Jake Stroman - Executive Vice President, Co Head of the Washington, DC Region
Hilary Spann - Executive Vice President, New York Region
Bryan Koop - Executive Vice President, Boston Region
Conference Call Participants
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Andrew Berger - Bank of America
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Nick Yulico - Scotiabank
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Floris Dijkum - Compass Point LLC
Michael Griffin - Citi
Richard Anderson - Wedbush Securities
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Upal Rana - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street
Michael Lewis - Truist Securities
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Operator
Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to BXP's Q 4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker, Helen Han, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Helen Han
Good morning and welcome to BXP's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The press release and supplemental package were distributed last night, and furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, BXP has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G. If you did not receive a copy, these documents
