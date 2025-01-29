Perhaps in no other industry has the pinch of inflation been more keenly felt than in the restaurant space, where restaurateurs are grappling with skyrocketing labor costs and rising food prices, and diners are being shell-shocked by menu prices that seem much
Kura Sushi: Dig In, This Dip Is A Well-Timed Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Shares of Kura Sushi have dropped more than 20% so far in 2025 after the company completed a secondary offering to build up cash for new store expansion.
- Kura Sushi USA faces inflation challenges but plans 20%+ annual unit growth to fill the mid-scale sushi chain gap in the U.S. market.
- The company is rehauling operations and streamlining corporate overhead to combat rising labor costs and improve margins.
- Q1 results showed a return to positive comparable sales trends, which stacked on top of store expansion has led to mid-20s growth. The stock's revenue multiple sits below several peers.
