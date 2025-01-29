Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SBSI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Bailes - VP, IR

Lee Gibson - CEO

Julie Shamburger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wood Lay - KBW

Jordan Ghent - Stephens

Tim Mitchell - Raymond James

Lindsey Bailes

Thank you, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Southside Bancshares fourth quarter and year-end 2024 earnings call. During today's call and in other disclosures and presentations, I'll remind you that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described in our earnings release and our Form 10-K.

Joining me today are Lee Gibson, CEO; and Julie Shamburger, CFO. First, Lee will share his comments on the quarter, and then Julie will give an overview of our financial results. I will now turn the call over to Lee.

Lee Gibson

Thank you, Lindsey, and welcome to today's call. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $1.8 million to $88.5 million and earnings per diluted common share increased $0.09 to $2.91 when compared to 2023. Linked quarter, our net income increased $1.3 million to $21.8 million, and earnings per share increased $0.03 to $0.71. During the fourth quarter, loans increased $83.5 million or 7.3% annualized, most of which occurred during December. Linked quarter average loans decreased $9 million due to early fourth quarter payoffs