The speed of AI development is accelerating, and there is no better example than this week’s news about Chinese start-up DeepSeek releasing a new, competitive AI chat assistant. It is on the same performance level as established models from American
Alibaba: The AI Race With DeepSeek Is Heating Up
Summary
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited's new AI model Qwen 2.5-VL claims to outperform ChatGPT, Llama, and DeepSeek, potentially boosting Alibaba Cloud's growth prospects and market share.
- Alibaba officially entered the AI arms race with the release of Qwen 2.5-VL and is set to deploy its AI model in its Cloud operations.
- The Chinese e-Commerce giant's Cloud business, which generated $4.2B in revenue in the September quarter, could see accelerated growth with the launch of Qwen 2.5-VL.
- BABA stock's low valuation, strong free cash flow, and potential benefits from Beijing's stimulus package make it an attractive investment.
- Risks include the sluggish Chinese economy and slow growth in Alibaba's domestic e-Commerce business, but strong AI developments could offset these concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.