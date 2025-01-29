Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chelsey Pulcheon - IR

Alok Maskara - CEO

Michael Quenzer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Christopher Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Damian Karas - UBS

Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Operator

Welcome to the Lennox Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines are currently in listen-only mode and there will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from the Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.

Chelsey Pulcheon

Thank you, Angela. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we share our 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. Joining me is CEO, Alok Maskara; and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move to the Q&A session.

Turning to Slide 2, a reminder that during today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as outlined on this page. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers relevant indicators of underlying business performance.

Please refer to our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website for additional details, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP measures. The earnings release, today's presentation, and the webcast archive link for today's call are available on