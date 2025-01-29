Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Chelsey Pulcheon - IR
Alok Maskara - CEO
Michael Quenzer - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ryan Merkel - William Blair
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Tommy Moll - Stephens
Christopher Snyder - Morgan Stanley
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc
Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG
Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Damian Karas - UBS
Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research
I would now like to turn the conference over to Chelsey Pulcheon from the Lennox Investor Relations team. Chelsey, please go ahead.
Chelsey Pulcheon
Thank you, Angela. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we share our 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. Joining me is CEO, Alok Maskara; and CFO, Michael Quenzer. Each will share their prepared remarks before we move to the Q&A session.
