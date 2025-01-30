CGI Inc. (GIB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Linder - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Francois Boulanger - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Perron - Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Tyler DuPont - Bank of America, U.S

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CGI's First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call.

And I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Kevin Linder, SVP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Linder.

Kevin Linder

Thank you, Sylvia, and good morning. With me to discuss CGI's first quarter fiscal 2025 results are Francois Boulanger, our President and CEO; and Steve Perron, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call is being broadcast on cgi.com and recorded live at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Supplemental slides as well as the press release we issued earlier this morning are available for download along with our Q1 MD&A, financial statements and accompanying notes, all of which have been filed with both SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Please note that some statements made on the call may be forward-looking. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, and CGI disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The complete safe harbor statement is available in both our MD&A and press release as well as on cgi.com.

We recommend our investors read it in its entirety. We are reporting our financial