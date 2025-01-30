RDTE: Small Caps And Income Are 2 Of My Favorite Things

John Bowman
3.66K Followers
Summary

  • RDTE offers high yield and outperformance of the Russell 2000 through a unique 0DTE covered call strategy, making it a compelling income vehicle.
  • The fund's impressive 34% distribution rate, though volatile, provides favorable tax treatment through return-of-capital distributions, enhancing its appeal for income-focused investors.
  • I recommend RDTE for aggressive income investors with up to a 5% allocation, and moderate to conservative investors with 3% and 2% allocations respectively.
  • Despite inherent risks, RDTE's ability to deliver high income and total return makes it a buy, alongside its sister funds XDTE and QDTE.
Introduction

My usual readers will know that I write about income vehicles very often, be they ETFs, CEFs, dividend payers, etc., and that I also have been writing about small-cap exposure for some time.

The small-cap trade is still in

This article was written by

Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

