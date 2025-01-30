Today, I would like to initiate coverage of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) with a Hold rating. Passively managed GFLW offers exposure to a masterfully tailored basket of FCF-rich stocks with decent
GFLW: High-Quality Debutant In FCF ETF Arena, Worth Watching
Summary
- Debuted in December, GFLW offers a sophisticated index-based strategy amalgamating the growth factor and FCF.
- GFLW's quality-heavy factor mix has multiple advantages over that of IWF, yet performance is not particularly convincing for now.
- Trends in AUM are solid, though, and the net expense ratio of 39 bps looks reasonable.
- I believe keeping an eye on this vehicle makes sense, yet to qualify for a Buy rating, it has a lot to prove yet.
