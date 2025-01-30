Maran Partners Fund Q3 2024 Letter

Nikada

Dear Partners and Friends,

In the fourth quarter, the partnership returned +6.4% net of all fees and expenses; the full-year 2024 return was +16.0% net.1 Over the past five years, the partnership compounded at a rate of approximately 14% annually net, just shy of the rate needed to produce a “five-year double.”

Of course, these returns didn’t happen in a straight line. If you had invested $1 million in the partnership on January 1, 2020, you would have experienced a decrease in the market value of your investment of more than $170,000 over the subsequent three months (remember the market reaction to Covid?) and another mark-to-market drawdown in 2022. But as of the end of 2024, your account balance would be sitting between $1.9 and $2 million.2

Over the short term, small changes in the lens through which we look at performance can result in striking differences. For example, if you were to look at our results over the last thirteen months, rather than twelve, you would see that we were up 37% net. Over the last two years, we were up 44% net. On the flip side, over three years, our performance—up high single digits—was disappointing because of our decline in 2022.3

I have tried to be consistent in suggesting that our results should be evaluated over long periods of time (i.e., at least five years). Looking at results over shorter periods introduces a fair amount of noise into the picture. I hope to generate good absolute performance over, say, 30 or 40 years (or dare I say longer), and I think that if I achieve this, then a co-product will be that we have good relative performance, too. Since inception, the fund’s annualized alpha (net of fees) relative to the Russell 2000 has been approximately eight percentage points per year.

Tilt

Importantly, I don’t believe we are taking excess risk to generate our results. Our holdings typically have low leverage or even net-cash balance sheets and have been purchased, I believe, at large discounts to intrinsic values. Further, we utilize a number of strategies to attempt to “tilt the odds in our favor” throughout our portfolio. Some are softer and some more concrete. They include:

selecting a less competitive hunting ground in smaller-capitalization companies and off-the- beaten-path securities;

in smaller-capitalization companies and off-the- beaten-path securities; performing diligent research to help identify opportunities as well as potential pitfalls;

to help identify opportunities as well as potential pitfalls; keeping the fund size small to allow us to continue to traffic in our preferred hunting ground;

small to allow us to continue to traffic in our preferred hunting ground; seeking special situations and/or catalysts that can help value be realized;

and/or that can help value be realized; and activism / engagement– the most direct manner in which we can potentially tilt the odds in our favor, whether through suggesting changes to companies or attempting to directly create change.

On this last point, we completed our first major activism/engagement effort in 2024 as SLGD merged with Horizon Kinetics (OTCPK:HKHC), culminating in a fantastic outcome for Maran Partners Fund thus far. We generated a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 3.7x and a 69% IRR over our ~2.5-year weighted- average holding period in the position.4 Of course, we continue to hold a meaningful position in HKHC, and I’m excited about the future.

We frequently engage with companies in some manner, including via conversations with management teams and board members as well as sending occasional formal letters to boards. But SLGD was the first time we rolled up our sleeves and went on the board of a portfolio company. While the process was tumultuous at times, the result demonstrates the potential of activist/engaged approaches. We learned many lessons from the experience, expanded our capabilities and resources as a firm, and grew our network. Regardless of whether or how we next engage with portfolio companies, I’m confident that the experience acquired from our involvement in SLGD/HKHC has led to my improving as an investor and businessperson.

The Frog in Boiling Water

I recently caught up with a family that was an early investor in our fund. This family’s children were little when I last saw them a few years ago. More recently, they were, well, not so little! Yes, I was the lame adult these kids barely knew saying some variation of “my, how you kids have grown.”

I even find myself doing this with my own kids. They appear essentially the same from day to day, but when I take a step back and look at photographs from last summer, or compare height marks on a doorframe, their transformation is starkly evident.

Like the growth of children over the course of even six months (or the infamous frog in the tragic parable), investors frequently miss the cumulative impact of a series of small changes over time. This can, of course, manifest in both the directions of improvement and decline. It is critical that investors cultivate the perspective of objectively evaluating progress (or deterioration) and frequently re-underwrite theses on holdings and prospects.

While “thesis drift” is generally considered problematic, I believe that it can be appropriate in the context of a thorough and objective reevaluation of a company or situation. The thesis that takes a stock from $10 to $20 may be different from the one that took it from $5 to $10. (And if one invested at $5 with a $10 “price target,” he may not stick around for the next double if he’s too narrow minded.)

We have had fairly low turnover of our core positions over the last few years. Perhaps this manifests in these letters sounding a bit repetitive. But let’s not become inured to a series of seemingly small quarterly updates and changes. Some of our positions have undergone meaningful evolutions under our noses.

Our position in Correios de Portugal, S.A. (OTCPK:CTTPY, CTT) is a prime example. While SLGD’s transformation into HKHC was more akin to the story of the frog being transformed into a prince, CTT’s has been a slower burn. Investors may have missed the transformation that has occurred, increment by increment, over the last few years. The cumulative result is stark. It is worth, as always, objectively reviewing the thesis as it stands today.

As a reminder, CTT is the privatized postal operator in Portugal. It holds the country’s monopoly postal contract, a leading Iberian express and parcels (“E&P”) business (think FedEx or UPS), a financial services business, and ownership of Banco CTT and a portfolio of legacy real estate assets. Over the past few years, CTT’s express and parcels business has taken market share across the Iberian Peninsula, cut costs, and improved margins. As you would expect, parcels is a fairly seasonal business—there is a big Christmas/holiday surge every fourth quarter. One datapoint that highlights CTT’s rapid growth is that in the third quarter of 2024 it generated more revenue in parcels than it did in the fourth quarter of 2023! Elsewhere in CTT’s portfolio, we’ve seen monetization of a piece of the bank, sales of parcels of real estate, and repurchases of approximately 10% of its shares.

You’ve heard most of this before. It’s not as if the market has completely missed these changes—the stock has more than doubled over our holding period. But despite this appreciation, future upside may be as high as it has ever been. Further realizations of the sum-of-the-parts values are likely, shares are being repurchased at the maximum possible rate in the open market, and most importantly, the parcels franchise has dramatically improved its competitive positioning through a series of core operational improvements as well as several savvy deals.

CTT’s ongoing transformation was punctuated by a complicated series of transactions announced in December that the market is still digesting. First, CTT announced the purchase of Cacesa—a Spanish customs clearing, warehousing, and sorting business—for approximately 5x EBIT, a deal that is expected to be 15-20% accretive to CTT’s earnings per share. Second, CTT announced the first phase of a JV with DHL in Portugal and Spain. This was consummated by DHL purchasing 25% of CTT’s express and parcels business at an implied enterprise value of €482 million, or about 12x EBIT. Yes, in these two transactions, CTT was a buyer at ~5x and a seller at ~12x.

It just so happens that the cash coming in from DHL is about equal to the cash going out for Cacesa, such that the net impact of both transactions is roughly cash neutral for CTT. But the EBIT accretion from the deals should be around €10 million (on a base of ~€80-90 million in 2024, per the latest guidance). While this oversimplifies things, CTT essentially got €10 million EBIT, worth ~€120+ million at the value DHL placed on the business, for “free.” Synergies are still to come.

An updated, simplified sum-of-the-parts valuation for CTT would peg the bank’s value at €300 million; real estate: €200 million; mail and financial services: €200-300 million; and E&P, pro forma for the DHL JV, at €600 million to €1 billion. In total: €1.3-1.8 billion on ~130 million (and falling!) shares, or a total potential fair value for the stock of €10-14/sh (compared to the recent €5-6 trading range).

Management is well aligned via share ownership and an equity plan with aggressive targets. They will likely hold a capital markets day this year to highlight the recent acquisitions and lay out a new three-year plan. The last three-year plan included an EBIT target of €100-120mm for 2025, which I believe CTT will achieve. I also expect further monetization of additional real estate and the bank (possibly an outright sale of the latter). With some of these catalysts and continued execution on core operations—and more and more people waking up to the transformation that has already occurred—I think CTT is positioned to generate continued solid stock returns from here.

Portfolio Update

Our top five positions as of year-end were APi Group (APG), Clarus Corp (CLAR), Correios de Portugal, S.A. (Euronext Lisbon: CTT), Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC), and Turning Point Brands (TPB).5

APi Group (APG)

“As we look to 2025 and beyond, we have great confidence in the business, our backlog, our balance sheet and our ability to continue to evolve APi into an even lower CapEx asset- light business focused on high-margin statutorily mandated services.”- 3Q 2024 earnings call

We have owned APi Group for a number of years—since it was a sub-$1 billion-dollar market cap, pink- sheet listed, de-SPAC. It is now a ~$10 billion market cap, ~$1 billion EBITDA, NYSE-listed behemoth (at least by our usual standards), but I still believe it can continue to appreciate from here. APi is a possible long-term, buy-and-build compounder, but it still has some “special situation” characteristics in the form of a few upcoming catalysts.

Managements’ share-based compensation scheme matures at year-end 2026, so they are incentivized to maximize APG’s stock price at that time. The company recently announced that starting in 2025, it will report its HVAC business under the Specialty Services segment, which will allow it to highlight its core Life Safety business as a clean segment. This change will certainly highlight the quality of APi’s “best” segment, but it would also be a logical step if a split of the two major business segments were being planned.

Regardless of whether APi executes a spin of its Specialty Services business, it will lay out strategic initiatives for both segments at an upcoming investor day in NYC. APi Group has made excellent progress on its last multi-year plan, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they will target in the next three-to- five years.

Clarus Corp (CLAR)

My conviction—backed by ongoing research, channel checks, and numerous management, competitor, and other industry touch points—in the underlying value of Clarus’s businesses has allowed me to remain patient. In a year in which a number of the company’s former largest holders blew out of the stock (at times, in less-than-controlled manners), we added to our position. Looking forward a year or two, I think we will be rewarded.

Clarus has a fortress balance sheet (net cash of over $1/sh on a sub-$5 stock), and I believe is trading at a fraction of private market value. I believe profitability should accelerate meaningfully this year and that sell-side estimates are conservative. The stock is trading at around 6x EBITDA and less than 0.5x sales. Comps have traded or transacted at more than double (in some cases quadruple) those metrics. Given the strong balance sheet, profitability, and growth, time is on our side.

Correios de Portugal, S.A. (Euronext Lisbon: CTT)

Discussed above.

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC)

HKHC is fairly new to the public markets, so investors are still getting a handle on the business. It hosted its first quarterly public call in November, a replay of which can be found here. The company will continue to share its story and strategy this year via quarterly calls and other investor touchpoints.

Horizon’s policy is one of transparency. As CEO Murray Stahl stated on the last investor call, “When we answer questions, what I propose to do is we're going to answer every question that we get. So if you are wondering about something, don't hesitate to ask it.”

You are all welcome to join the next HKHC call and ask any questions you have. The more the merrier.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands was a bright spot for our portfolio in 2024. We made it a meaningful position in the spring in the mid-$20s per share, and it basically went straight up to as high as $60+ from there (it is now in the mid-to-high $50s). We rarely get the timing so right, but of course I’m always looking for catalysts and inflection points to better time entries and position sizing.

Our thesis on TPB rests on three pillars: share gains and pricing power in Stoker’s; a great brand and tailwinds from cannabis legalization in the U.S. for Zig Zag; and growth in TPB’s white pouch nicotine products. It is this last pillar that creates the most potential upside asymmetry. We have been attempting to track the progress that these brands are making by utilizing a variety of publicly available data sources and channel checks. Early results appear promising in both TPB’s fully owned brand, FRE, as well as its joint venture with Tucker Carlson, ALP.

Beyond the Top Five – Additional Positions and Special Situations Vistry Group PLC (OTCPK:BVHMF, LSE: VTY)

Vistry is our U.K. housebuilding business that is transitioning from a traditional homebuilder to a

“partnerships” model. In 2024, Vistry was a frog in boiling water to the negative. Following cost overruns in the legacy homebuilding part of the business (which led to an October profit warning and a further November profit warning), the company pushed some asset sales from 4Q 2024 into 2025, which put even more pressure on 2024 results (disclosed via a December profit warning). Vistry fell out of our top five positions as the stock price declined.

Should I have updated my thesis after the first profit warning and sold the position? Hindsight is obviously twenty twenty; the answer is at the very least maybe. That said, the profit warnings were focused on one region of the legacy homebuilding business, which Vistry is exiting in favor of its partnerships model. There is still good shareholder alignment with management and the board. And ultimately, my initial read of the issues in the fourth quarter didn’t change my view of the long-term earnings power of the business.

It is painful to have round-tripped this stock in the manner that we did, but it could have been much worse. The silver lining is that we didn’t add to this position at all last year. Our cost basis is approximately £6.20, which is close to where the stock is currently quoted.

Vistry is now trading well below tangible book value, and sentiment is rock-bottom—three profit warnings in three months saw to that. With our now relatively modest position size, I am continuing to evaluate the situation with a level head. While the recent quarter was more than rocky, the full, multi-decade body of work of Vistry’s management team still gives me confidence. For example, Vistry’s CEO has built meaningful value across a number of homebuilding businesses over his career. We don’t want to fall prey to recency bias or salience bias and thus don’t want to let one tough quarter become over-weighted in our analysis. It will take management and the board time to rebuild credibility, but if they can execute, there is meaningful upside in the shares.

Special Situations

We have a small position in a real estate liquidation in which the company has announced the strategy of selling assets and returning capital to shareholders. My base case is that this could return 30-40% in 12- 18 months, which I believe is an acceptable return given the risk profile (reasonably low) and embedded catalysts.

We recently exited another asset-based investment with an excellent IRR after a short holding period, although this position was very small.

Operational Matters

Our accounting, tax, and audit partners have begun work on 2024 reports and filings. Keep an eye out for K-1 tax forms in late March and the partnership’s annual audit report by the end of April.

Conclusion

Nine full years are in the books for Maran. I can’t thank you enough for your trust and support over the years. This partnership was built almost entirely via word of mouth and referrals, so we wouldn’t have grown and thrived without you.

I’m looking forward to wrapping up our first decade on what is hopefully a high note, and to launching into our second decade smarter, wiser, and as focused as ever. I am planning to host a partner’s event in the next year or so to celebrate our 10 th birthday. I hope it will be fun and educational. Stay tuned for further details.

As always, I continue to have the majority of my family’s capital in the partnership alongside yours. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you would like to catch up or if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Dan Roller

