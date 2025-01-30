The first week of the new administration taking office was fueled by executive orders. Investors got a glimpse of what could be expected, and the markets reacted favorably, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.33% while the Nasdaq increased by 1.53%. Earnings season
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 204: $20,400 Allocated, $1,963.80 In Projected Dividends
Summary
- The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has grown to $25,924.57 with a 27.08% return on invested capital and is on track to exceed $2,000 in forward dividend income soon.
- Recent additions include BP, Verizon, and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, each chosen for their strong dividend yields and potential for capital appreciation.
- The portfolio is well-diversified, with individual equities representing 38.44% and generating 27.49% of dividend income, while REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up the rest.
- I plan to continue allocating $100 weekly, aiming for a $30,000 balance and over $2,500 in dividend income by the end of 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, BP, VZ, BXSL, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.