Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Down 5% This Week

  • Bitcoin's closing price hit an all-time high last week but has since fallen nearly 5%. BTC now sits just above $101,000 and is up ~7% year to date.
  • Ether's closing price dropped over 7% this week to its lowest level in over two months. ETH is currently down ~8% year to date.
  • XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and has continued that momentum into 2025. XRP is currently up ~32% year to date.

By Jennifer Nash

This weekly update tracks some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market share: bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD). While both are considered to be high risk when it comes to investing, the two have

