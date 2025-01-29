Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Down 5% This Week
Summary
- Bitcoin's closing price hit an all-time high last week but has since fallen nearly 5%. BTC now sits just above $101,000 and is up ~7% year to date.
- Ether's closing price dropped over 7% this week to its lowest level in over two months. ETH is currently down ~8% year to date.
- XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and has continued that momentum into 2025. XRP is currently up ~32% year to date.
