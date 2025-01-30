Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) is a mortgage REIT that is quite popular with income investors due to its high dividend yield. Yielding 13% at today’s prices, NLY has quite a
Annaly Capital: I've Completely Changed My Mind (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- In past articles, I rated Annaly Capital a hold on the grounds that it was leveraged and had a poor dividend track record.
- The mortgage REIT does have some leverage, but not really a crippling amount.
- Treasury yields recently spiked. The Fed has said it will hold the line on rates, though, so yields look likely to come down.
- Annaly's fixed rate portfolio will gain if interest rates do come down.
- I see such a scenario as likely to play out, so I'm upgrading my Annaly Capital rating to buy.
