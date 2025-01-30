Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCPK:SFRRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2025 9:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brendan Harris - CEO
Jason Grace - COO
Megan Jansen - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Levi Spry - UBS
Ben Lyons - Jarden Securities
Kaan Peker - RBC Capital Markets
Paul Young - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Sandfire Resources December 2024 quarterly report. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Brendan Harris, Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Brendan Harris
Good morning everyone and welcome to our December quarterly call. It's great to have the chance to reconnect and we have our executive team here with me today for the all important Q&A.
Before we start, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians on the land on which we stand, the Whadjuk people of the Nongo Nation, as well as the First Nations peoples of the lands of which Sandfire conducts its business. We pay our respects to their elders and leaders past, present and emerging.
Starting with safety, we close the quarter with a drift of 1.6, a decrease from the 1.8 reported at September 30, 2024. The work we're doing to embed the Sandfire way is a multi-year process that starts with policies, standards and procedures, and when successful, permeates culture. And of course, we must believe it's possible to have a workplace free of all injuries. It's this focus that will further embed our company as a valued member of our communities and enhance our license to operate. This is critically important when it comes to the longevity of our operations and the myriad of approvals we rely on.
