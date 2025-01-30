Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK ) are down over 20% over the last few months. It has been a combination of tariff fears and the impact of rising rates that have sent shockwaves

I have twenty years of experience researching, writing and investing in public markets. I focus on two types of investments. Firstly, companies with durable competitive advantages. Secondly, I conduct due diligence on small cap special situations. I was a licensed broker and attorney.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.