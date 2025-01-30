Franklin Intermediate Investment Grade Credit SMA Q4 2024 Commentary

  • US investment grade credit markets generated negative absolute total returns of -3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2024, as the material move higher in US Treasury yields more than offset tightening in corporate bond spreads.
  • Sector allocations contributed modestly to strategy’s relative performance for the quarter, led by a lack of exposure to the finance and REITS sectors and an overweight to consumer non-cyclical bonds. US IG bond returns in 2024 were primarily influenced by significant shifts in UST yields.
  • Credit fundamentals remain generally strong, providing most IG issuers substantial flexibility to manage through shifting economic conditions, in our view.

Performance Data

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year

Since Inception (01/31/2009)

Franklin Intermediate Investment Grade Credit SMA - Pure GROSS

-1.54

3.32

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

