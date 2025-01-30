U.S. equities finished a strong year on a solid note in the fourth quarter, with the S&P 500 Index gaining 2% in the quarter and closing above 6,000 for the first time ever in early December. However, as the quarter wound to a
Quarterly Trading Report - Q4 2024: Volatility Returns
Summary
- The fourth quarter was particularly volatile in fixed income markets, with U.S. government bond yields surging on worries over the rising fiscal deficit and the potential for inflation to reaccelerate.
- At the end of the quarter, the rise in yields began to pressure equity markets.
- The U.S. dollar climbed by over 7% in Q4 on the back of rising Treasury yields and Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
- Derivatives markets also experienced volatility during Q4, with U.S. equity index futures trading at historic premiums to fair value into the quarterly roll cycle before falling by 100 basis points as December came to an end.
