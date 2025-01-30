Alexandria Real Estate: Buy The Dip

Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate is a top-tier REIT with strong cash flow, high tenant loyalty, and excellent management, currently undervalued by the market.
  • Despite recent mixed results, ARE's fundamentals remain strong, with a 6% FFO growth and efficient tenant collections at 99.8%.
  • The company's valuation is attractive at less than 12.7x P/AFFO, with a historical average of 21x P/E, justifying a "BUY" rating.
  • I maintain a $150/share price target for ARE, emphasizing its qualitative strengths, conservative management, and realistic upside based on earnings growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is a top-tier REIT with strong cash flow, high tenant loyalty, and excellent management that is being underappreciated by the market.

The company generates very predictable AFFO growth rates, at least until recently, and while there

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ARE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News