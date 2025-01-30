If Online Education Has A Future, Coursera Is Positioned To Be In It

Summary

  • With $720 million in cash, Coursera is well-positioned for potential acquisitions or other strategic uses to spur growth or safeguard against losses.
  • Coursera's growth has slowed, but I believe focusing on improving margins and maintaining steady growth is a prudent strategy.
  • AI can significantly reduce course creation costs and drive demand for AI-related courses, positively impacting Coursera's margins and revenue.
  • My Discounted FCF valuation gives me a target price of $13.52.

Mixed race woman studying on laptop

Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the last 4 months I have initiated coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR), in this article I hope to highlight some of my current thoughts and share my Free Cash Flow valuation

I am an ex-poker player and ex Mathematics teacher. I got lucky with some early investments but fell in love with researching and valuing companies, I have been lucky enough to be able to do that fulltime since 2016

