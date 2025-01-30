Fed Sees No Need To Hurry

PIMCO
2.52K Followers
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve reiterated its focus on a patient, data-driven path at its January meeting when it held its policy rate steady at 4.25%–4.5%.
  • Elevated uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. fiscal and trade policy, alongside recent data showing solid growth and labor market stability, made it easy for the Fed to leave rates unchanged and signal that there is no hurry to adjust rates again.
  • A rate cut at the March meeting would likely require incoming inflation and labor market reports to be softer than Fed officials are expecting.
  • Against the backdrop of elevated uncertainty, intermediate-maturity bond yields look attractive relative to our long-term 0%–1% neutral real interest rate baseline.

The Federal Reserve reiterated its focus on a patient, data-driven path at its January meeting when it held its policy rate steady at 4.25%-4.5%. This decision followed three straight meetings at which the Fed cut its rate. Elevated uncertainty about the

