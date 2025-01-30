The Federal Reserve reiterated its focus on a patient, data-driven path at its January meeting when it held its policy rate steady at 4.25%-4.5%. This decision followed three straight meetings at which the Fed cut its rate. Elevated uncertainty about the
Fed Sees No Need To Hurry
Summary
- The Federal Reserve reiterated its focus on a patient, data-driven path at its January meeting when it held its policy rate steady at 4.25%–4.5%.
- Elevated uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. fiscal and trade policy, alongside recent data showing solid growth and labor market stability, made it easy for the Fed to leave rates unchanged and signal that there is no hurry to adjust rates again.
- A rate cut at the March meeting would likely require incoming inflation and labor market reports to be softer than Fed officials are expecting.
- Against the backdrop of elevated uncertainty, intermediate-maturity bond yields look attractive relative to our long-term 0%–1% neutral real interest rate baseline.
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.