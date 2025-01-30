Summers Value Partners Q4 2024 Partner Letter

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Fellow Partners:

In 2024, the Summers Value Fund LP ("the Fund") delivered a net1 return of 27.4%. The Fund outperformed its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index ETF (IWM), which returned 11.3% for the year. The Fund also outperformed its secondary benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index ETF (IWN), which returned 7.7% for the year. Since inception, the Fund has achieved an annualized net1 return of 12.8%, compared to the Russell 2000 Index ETF's annualized return of 6.0% and the Russell 2000 Value Index ETF's annualized return of 5.4%. Our strategy has benefited from our focus on business quality and positive change factors, combined with our long-term investment orientation.

Market Commentary

The year was highlighted by the continued outperformance of large-cap stocks, with outsized performance generated by the "Magnificent 7" or MAG7, which includes Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA). These companies, with strong business momentum and a dominant market presence, drove over half of the market's gains in 2024. Small-cap stocks furthered a multi-year trend of underperformance, although the indexes closed positive in absolute terms.

We do not compare our small-cap strategy against the widely utilized large-cap benchmark, the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX, IVV). The S&P 500 Index has been very difficult for most funds to compete against in recent years, given the popularity of the MAG7 stocks. It is noteworthy that at year-end 2024, the Fund had outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the previous five years. In October we presented to a group of investors, outlining our conviction that small-cap stocks are well-positioned to outperform relative to large-cap stocks going forward. We continue to believe that small-cap stocks deserve to play a more prominent role in investor portfolios, driven by lower valuations, poor sentiment, and an expected uptick in M&A under the new administration.

Fund Commentary

The Fund was profitable on both the long and short sides of the portfolio during the year. For the third year in a row, our shorting activities were profitable. As a reminder, we take a selective approach towards shorting and only short stocks for absolute performance, not to hedge. The biggest contributor on the short side was Modivcare (MODV), which we successfully shorted twice during the year. The stock declined significantly due to deteriorating business prospects and an overburdened balance sheet, which resulted from a spree of ill-advised acquisitions in 2021.

The Fund currently holds twelve long positions. We sold most of our Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) position in the fourth quarter, following several years of disappointing performance that left the company's balance sheet in a state of disrepair. Our top five holdings at year-end included Electromed (ELMD), Spok Holdings (SPOK), Vestis (VSTS), Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI), and Zimvie (ZIMV).

The Fund received $643,692 of dividend payments in 2024, primarily from our position in Spok Holdings. We trimmed our position in SPOK during the year, which reduced our dividend income relative to 2023. In the fourth quarter, we also received a special dividend of $1.50 per share from OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM), totaling $54,543. The Fund's annual dividend yield was approximately 1.6% at the end of the year.

Largest Contributors to Performance This Year

Electromed (ELMD): We have held Electromed in the Fund since its inception in 2018, and I currently serve on the company's board of directors. The new management team at Electromed delivered an exceptional year in 2024 achieving record sales, profits, and cash flow. As a result, the stock appreciated by 176%. Electromed markets the SmartVest device, which treats the respiratory condition bronchiectasis and has continued to gain share due to its superior product profile and singular focus on this growing market. The stock narrowly missed inclusion in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index in the year.

UFP Technologies (UFPT): UFPT has been a strong performer since we first purchased it in 2020. The company continued its strong performance in 2024, benefiting from its growing relationship with Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). UFPT announced three acquisitions during the year, which we believe will drive further growth from a scale and profitability standpoint. The management team has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in making smart acquisitions, always with the goal of increasing the company's value to its customers. Management used debt and existing cash to fund the acquisitions, and we believe the company will look to rapidly de-leverage its balance sheet in future periods. During the year, we trimmed our exposure to UFPT as the stock's valuation increased, and we have now sold 90% of our original position.

Indivior (INDV): In October, we established a position in Indivior after the company reduced its sales forecast for Sublocade, a long-acting buprenorphine drug for the treatment of opioid addiction. Management lowered sales guidance due to greater-than-expected competition from Braeburn's (private) drug, Brixadi. Our thesis is that Sublocade's weakness would prove temporary as Indivior has filed a supplemental new drug application ('SNDA') for an improved dosing regimen. We believe this new dosing regimen will level the playing field with Brixadi, and we expect approval of the sNDA in February. Long-acting agents for treating opioid addiction remain vastly underpenetrated, accounting for just 5-6% of prescriptions in the category. We expect these drugs to play a larger role in treating addiction patients in the future, given their superior compliance profile. Our position in Indivior was accumulated at an average cost of $7.74 per share, representing 10x the expected earnings per share for the year.

Largest Detractors to Performance This Year

Zimvie (ZIMV): Zimvie remains on the detractor list for the second consecutive year. The stock struggled in the second half of the year following acquisition rumors that circulated last summer, which ultimately proved false. Bloomberg reported in June and July that Zimvie was an acquisition target for South Korean dental implant maker Osstem Implants. On the surface, the acquisition seemed logical: Zimvie, the #5 player in the market, is a single-market company with a strong US presence. Trading at 1x EV/Sales, its valuation appeared cheap compared to dental market peers, largely because management has struggled to execute since the spin-off from ZimmerBiomet (ZBH). However, management succeeded in selling the underperforming Spine segment, which significantly improved the balance sheet. We continue to hold our position in Zimvie, as we believe the stock is worth over $20 per share, either in an acquisition scenario or through improvements to revenue growth or margin performance.

Utah Medical (UTMD): Utah Medical is also on our detractor list for the second year in a row. The company's business prospects continued to deteriorate in 2024, falling short of our expectations. The business was negatively impacted by a class action lawsuit related to its Filshie Clip product and the loss of a major customer in the OEM segment. While Utah Medical has a history of generating strong cash flow and maintaining a rock-solid balance sheet, its future earnings prospects face significant uncertainty. We exited our position during the year, realizing a manageable loss on the investment.

Premier Inc (PINC): Premier is one of the largest healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the US. We purchased Premier in the third quarter of 2023, following the company's announcement of the sale of its non-healthcare GPO business. The sale completely de-leveraged the balance sheet and positioned the company to start returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company also appointed a new CEO, whom we expected to drive improved performance after years of underwhelming results under the previous leadership. Despite these positive changes, the company continued to underperform as its core healthcare GPO business faced pricing pressure, and management failed to meet its goal of divesting additional underperforming units. We sold our position at a loss, as we identified better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Partnership Update

Hedge funds have a reputation for being fee-generating machines, but we have always endeavored to operate differently. Our goal is to treat our limited partners the way we would want to be treated if we were on their side of the table. In that spirit, we have never charged a penny to the Fund beyond the stated management fee and incentive fee when earned. This means all firm expenses, including fund accounting, legal, tax preparation, and audit fees, are covered in our operating budget. We only earn an incentive fee if we exceed the 6% cumulative annual return hurdle, and we remain above our high-water mark. In several years, we have not earned an incentive fee, even when we have significantly outperformed our benchmark.

My family is the largest investor in the partnership, and it represents our largest asset. We hold no outside stock accounts, other than my wife's IRA. Alignment with our investors is critical. It has been-and will continue to be-a key driver of our success. Alison has also made a meaningful investment in our funds since joining the firm, although it was never a prerequisite to her taking the role. In short, at Summers Value Partners, we firmly uphold the principle of "eating our own cooking."

Alongside the Summers Value Fund LP, we have offered unique investment opportunities to our limited partners through single purpose vehicles or deal funds. These are one-off investments with a higher risk, higher reward profile. We launched Deal Fund 1 in 2021 as an activist fund. It has proven to be extremely successful, generating a net1 return of 133% in the year. In 2024, we launched Deal Fund 2 to provide growth capital to a private medical device company called restor3d. We are now offering Deal Fund 3 to our investors, enabling an additional investment in restor3d through a convertible note ahead of an expected IPO later this year. We will continue to provide these unique investment opportunities, with one guiding criterion: we will only launch a deal fund that we are willing and excited to invest in ourselves.

In Closing

As we enter our eighth calendar year of business, we remain optimistic that our strategy will continue to deliver above-market returns for our investors over the long run. We are thankful to have attracted a superb group of patient investors who share our long-term orientation and value-driven mindset.

I would also like to thank those partners who added to their accounts in 2024. Our strategy has ample capacity, and we welcome like-minded individuals to join the partnership. Interested parties can reach out to Alison Tomlinson, Head of Client Relations, at atomlinson@summersvalue.com.

Sincerely,

Andrew Summers, CFA | Managing Partner, Summers Value Partners LLC | andy@summersvalue.com

Footnotes 1Summers Value Fund LP current year net return is unaudited. Net returns are based on the management fee and incentive allocation applicable to Class B Interests (1.25% management fee: 20% incentive fee above a 6% annual cumulative hurdle rate). Net return is not necessarily indicative of any single investor's performance. An investor's return may vary from the results shown based on different fee structures and fund-level expenses. Performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and income. The performance information given is historic and should not be considered as an indication of future performance. 2iShares Russell 2000 Index ETF (IWM): The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of approximately two thousand small- cap companies in the Russell 3000 Index, which is made up of 3,000 of the largest U.S. company stocks. This unmanaged index serves as a benchmark for U.S. small-cap stocks in the United States. 3iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN): The Russell 2000 Value Index measures the performance of companies from the broadly diversified Russell 2000 universe that reflect value characteristics. This unmanaged index serves as a benchmark for U.S. small- cap value stocks in the United States. 4Since inception on June 4, 2018. Definitions: Indexes: The performance of market indexes is provided for the purpose of making general market data available as a point of reference only. These indexes are widely recognized by investors, followed by the investment industry and readily available to the investing public. The indexes are unmanaged and do not reflect fees and expenses associated with the active management of portfolios. The performance returns of the indexes were obtained from recognized statistical sources and include the reinvestment of dividends and income. Although Summers Value Partners LLC believes these sources to be reliable, it is not responsible for errors or omissions from these sources. EV = Enterprise Value (market capitalization minus cash plus debt) Disclaimer: The information and statistical data contained herein have been obtained from sources, which we believe to be reliable, but in no way are warranted by us to accuracy or completeness. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change in figures or our views. Past performance results are not a guarantee of future performance results. This report includes candid statements and observations regarding investment strategies, individual securities, and economic and market conditions; however, there is no guarantee that these statements, opinions, or forecasts will prove to be correct. These comments may also include the expression of opinions that are speculative in nature and should not be relied on as statements of fact. Summers Value Partners LLC is committed to communicating with our investment partners as candidly as possible because we believe our investors benefit from understanding our investment philosophy, investment process, stock selection methodology and investor temperament. Our views and opinions include "forward-looking statements" which may or may not be accurate over the long term. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date this report was written. We disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. While we believe we have a reasonable basis for our appraisals and we have confidence in our opinions, actual results may differ materially from those we anticipate. The information provided in this material should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular security. Click to enlarge

