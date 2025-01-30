The past couple of days now have been an interesting time for shareholders of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY ). On January 28th, shares of the company jumped 21.2% after news broke that a massive shareholder of

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!