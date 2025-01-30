Money Supply is a very important indicator. It helps show how tight or loose current monetary conditions are, regardless of what the Fed is doing with interest rates. Even if the Fed is tight, if Money Supply is increasing, it has an inflationary effect.
Money Supply Grew By 4% In 2024
Summary
- Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply is delayed by a month; 14 consecutive periods of increased money supply are for Nov 2023 through Dec 2024.
- Growth has been accelerating for 24 straight weeks and has hit the highest level in at least 60 weeks.
- With the trend continuing to accelerate, it is likely the stock market will continue to have wind at its back, even if it remains choppy.
