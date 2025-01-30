For my part, while I recognize that paying 40x next year's non-GAAP operating profits is a punchy

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) delivered a strong earnings report that investors didn't celebrate, as the stock sold off 5%.

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.