AMD: Why I Doubled My Position After DeepSeek Sell-Off
Summary
- AMD shares fell to a 1-year low this week due to DeepSeek's AI chat assistant news, but I believe demand for AMD's AI products will remain strong in 2025.
- I doubled my AMD position because the market is irrational and AMD is gaining ground in the AI accelerator market with surging Data Center revenues.
- AMD's aggressive AI investments are paying off, showing significant Data Center revenue growth, and the stock is trading at a near-50% discount to its historical P/E ratio.
- Despite DeepSeek's market impact, I remain confident in AMD's AI accelerators' demand, making AMD shares attractively priced amid recent downgrades.
