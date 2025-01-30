Franklin Mutual Shares Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Performance Review
- The Fund (Class Z) fared worse than its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Managed care company Elevance Health weighed on relative returns after it posted weaker-than-expected 1nancial results due to a miss in its Medicaid business. We believe this Medicaid issue will resolve itself over time given that Medicaid reimbursements are updated annually.
- CVS Health detracted due to higher medical cost pressures and regulatory scrutiny around its pharmacy benefit management and pharmacy businesses. We expect the medical cost pressures to abate over time as it reprices its contracts. The recent addition of 4 new board members by activist Glenview Capital should, in our view, result in more value accretive capital allocation.
- Apollo Global management contributed after it hosted an investor day and announced better-than-expected 1ve-year targets. In addition, the company reported quarterly earnings with strong origination volumes and capital formation. We believe the supply and demand dynamics for private credit are favorable and can support sustainable earnings growth.
- Payments company Fiserv boosted relative results, as its Clover business continues to see robust growth, driven by higher value-added services penetration. Clover’s expansion into new geographies and increasing suite of services underpins earnings power of the company.
Outlook
- While we believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the markets, and we continue to find ample attractive investment opportunities, we think geopolitical risk and the uncertainty surrounding recent and upcoming elections could be a destabilizing factor in the near term.
- US election outcomes could set the stage for increased tariffs, decreased labor availability and strained international relations, and we are mindful regarding the potential for a reignition of inflationary pressure. However, the job market remains stable and moderate economic growth continues.
- The Federal Reserve has indicated any further rate cuts will be data dependent. The expected interest rate path could shift depending on how the economic picture develops. Regardless of the timing of any changes, we expect interest rates to remain relatively range bound and the investment implications of normalized rate policy affect companies’ capital allocation decisions and stimulate merger and initial public offering activity as investors can anchor around a firmer discount rate.
- We view AI innovation as a long-term driver of economic and business growth, although the path will not be without fits and starts along the way. The two-tier industrial economy driven by the increase in AI-related technology can persist, such as the relative strength seen in semiconductor chip foundry and data center construction and electrical grid fortification. As always, that strength must be accompanied by sustainable, profitable growth.
- We remain focused on identifying opportunities to acquire stocks at attractive valuations based upon our assessment of fundamental value. Our process of finding underappreciated and misunderstood companies with identifiable catalysts to unlock shareholder value may provide meaningful upside potential and possible downside risk management during turbulent periods.
Top Holdings (% of Total)
|
Holding
|
Fund
|
BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC)
|
3.18
|
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM)
|
2.87
|
CHEVRON CORP (CVX)
|
2.23
|
EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG)
|
2.21
|
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC (GPN)
|
2.16
|
AMERICAN TOWER CORP (AMT)
|
2.14
|
ENTERGY CORP (ETR)
|
2.11
|
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC/THE (PNC)
|
2.10
|
FISERV INC (FIS)
|
2.07
|
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
|
2.06
|
Sector Allocation (% of Total)
|
Sector
|
Fund
|
Financials
|
23.82
|
Industrials
|
16.27
|
Health Care
|
13.73
|
Information Technology
|
7.08
|
Energy
|
6.71
|
Communication Services
|
6.60
|
Consumer Staples
|
5.69
|
Real Estate
|
5.60
|
Other
|
13.06
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
1.43
|
Average annual total returns and fund expenses (%)
Benchmark(s)
Benchmark=Linked Russell 1000 Value Index
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns with sales charge reflect a deduction of the stated maximum sales charge. An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please visit Mutual Funds | ETFs | Insights. The total annual operating expenses are as of the fund’s prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns.
What are the Risks?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The investment style may become out of favor, which may have a negative impact on performance. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Investments in companies engaged in mergers, reorganizations or liquidations also involve special risks as pending deals may not be completed on time or on favorable terms. Low-rated, high-yield bonds are subject to greater price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund’s prospectus.
Important Information
The Linked Russell 1000 Value Index reflects the performance of S&P 500 Index from fund inception through 12/31/1978 and Russell 1000 Value Index thereafter. The Russell 1000 Value Index measures the performance of the large-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. Source: FTSE.
Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com. All data is subject to change. Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.
© Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.