Instead Of TLTW, I Chose This Strategy For Better Leverage On TLT

Summary

  • TLTW, with its slightly OTM covered call strategy, performs better than LQDW or HYGW compared to its underlying ETF but has had a negative total return since its inception.
  • While in the very short term the picture is blurred, mid- to long-term I have a neutral-to-bullish stance on TLT.
  • Implementing a personalized covered call strategy on TLT should bring gradually better returns than TLTW, which faces problems in at least 50% of the scenarios.
  • A bull put spread strategy is significantly better than a covered call on a stagnating or increasing price, and is more risky only for a very unlikely major pullback.

Article Thesis

Buy-write ETFs with a mechanical one-month ATM (At-The-Money) covered call strategy, like LQDW and HYGW, either underperform their underlying or incur losses, in most of the cases. Investors would be better either in the

"Fundamental Options" would be the title of my investing style, because I combine fundamental analysis with the power of options. I use Fundamental Analysis to quantitatively and qualitatively assess individual stocks and ETFs, and I pursue various strategies: Income oriented, especially BDCs, but also Utilities; Growth At A Reasonable Price, especially Tech, having a background in Software Development; Deep Value, based on Discounted Cash Flow and / or other industry specific valuation methods; Dividend Aristocrats.While I usually invest in stocks for long-term, I also have 20-25 strategies involving options that I use for various purposes: hedging stocks; bullish stock / ETF substitutes with improved risk / reward; neutral trades; trading volatility; earnings-related trades.Teaching is another passion of mine, I used to be a formal on non-formal teacher or coach in different areas of life, including authoring of a free local investing newsletter in the last years.

