Instead Of TLTW, I Chose This Strategy For Better Leverage On TLT
Summary
- TLTW, with its slightly OTM covered call strategy, performs better than LQDW or HYGW compared to its underlying ETF but has had a negative total return since its inception.
- While in the very short term the picture is blurred, mid- to long-term I have a neutral-to-bullish stance on TLT.
- Implementing a personalized covered call strategy on TLT should bring gradually better returns than TLTW, which faces problems in at least 50% of the scenarios.
- A bull put spread strategy is significantly better than a covered call on a stagnating or increasing price, and is more risky only for a very unlikely major pullback.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I have a Bull Put Spread position in TLT
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.