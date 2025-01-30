All sectors are green to kick off 2025. As tech earnings roll in this week, the Information Technology area is barely in the green. Health Care, a big 2024 laggard, has been the best sector, while Industrials is up almost 5% so far in
IYJ: Industrials A Buy Despite Currency Headwinds
Summary
- I have a buy rating on IYJ due to its fair valuation, strong technical momentum, and encouraging broader trends despite potential short-run volatility.
- Industrials sector ETF IYJ is up nearly 5% in January, with a promising chart and solid diversification across large and SMID caps.
- IYJ's top holdings include Visa and Mastercard, which diversify the portfolio.
- Seasonally, IYJ performs well in February, with a bullish trend and a technical measured move upside price target just shy of $150.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.