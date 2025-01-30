89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) is now doubling down on Pegozafermin, which uses a fibroblast growth factor 21 [FGF21] approach. This lets it target both metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH] and severe hypertriglyceridemia [SHTG]. Currently, Pegozafermin is in advanced trials for both, with topline data on SHTG due by the second
89bio's Pegozafermin Is Now Gaining Momentum
Summary
- 89bio's main value driver is Pegozafermin. It has two Phase 3 trials: one for MASH and the other for SHTG.
- Management mentioned we should get its SHTG topline data by 2H2025. This could be a pivotal milestone for ETNB's long-term prospects.
- After AKRO’s recent Phase 2b data, I think ETNB’s prospects have improved because it indirectly validated its FGF21 approach as well.
- I still have some cash burn concerns, even after the recent $250 million raise. However, ETNB has ample upside potential if it’s successful.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.