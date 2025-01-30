With the stock markets spooked by the advance of China's DeepSeek AI models, tech stocks have taken a big hit in early 2025: especially chip stocks. But even though in my view, only NVIDIA's (NVDA) supremacy as
Western Digital: Bank On HDD Strength
Summary
- Western Digital delivered strong Q2 results, growing revenue at 41% y/y driven by record-breaking HDD demand and gross margins.
- Demand from enterprise/cloud buyers rose 119% y/y, demonstrating the healthy levels of investment in the race to build AI applications that require cheap, efficient data storage.
- The company will complete its spin-off of its flash segment, SanDisk, in the March quarter - a potential upside catalyst for Western Digital's depressed valuation multiples.
- Trading at <10x forward P/E and well below other memory/storage peers, Western Digital is a confident buy.
