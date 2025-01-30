MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been employing creative fundraising approaches in recent months. Their at-the-market (ATM) share sales and nearly 0% interest convertible notes, in line with the 21/21 plan introduced in late October, have allowed Michael Saylor's company to stash Bitcoin (
MicroStrategy: The Preferred Stock Is A Bitcoin-Per-Share Accretion Engine
Summary
- MicroStrategy's creative fundraising through ATM share sales and nearly 0%-interest convertible notes has enabled aggressive Bitcoin stacking, now holding 471,107 bitcoins.
- The new preferred shares, to trade under STRK, offer an 8% dividend and can convert into common stock, forming an ideal security for investors seeking Bitcoin exposure with less risk.
- The preferred shares lock in the capital at a $1,000 conversion price, a 198.5% premium over current stock, unlocking massive accretion potential.
- This introduces another long-term financing vehicle for MicroStrategy to raise capital with minimal common stock dilution and boosts BTC-per-share and "BTC yield".
