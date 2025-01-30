Procore: A Leading Contender To Bring Machine Learning, AI, And AI Agents To Construction

Beersheba Research
687 Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • Procore Inc. is a leading cloud-based construction management SaaS provider in a large, growing, and complex industry, and is well-positioned to drive efficiency for customers using AI models and agents.
  • Despite strong revenue growth and positive free cash flow, Procore's valuation remains high, requiring substantial future growth to justify its current market cap.
  • The construction industry’s low digitization and inherent inefficiencies present significant opportunities for Procore, but construction industry cyclicality remains a concern.
  • I plan to establish a small toehold investment in Procore, and cost average down with stock price pullbacks.

checking the construction project online

uchar/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is one of the largest cloud-based construction management software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, with trailing twelve-month revenues of $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Procore's cloud-based construction management software is a multi-partite

This article was written by

Beersheba Research
687 Followers
I strive to unearth less obvious, overlooked, or under-appreciated but intriguing and potentially profitable data-driven insights into companies of service to society.   I write to understand, identify deficiencies in, and share my thinking, and would be most appreciative if you call out blind spots, flaws, or gaps in my observations or reasoning. Hope you enjoy my contributions, but please do not take them as investment advice!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News