This is going to be a really big year. I know it always feels like every year is a big year, but more than usual, it feels like the trajectory for most of our long-term initiatives is going to be a
Meta Q4 '24 Earnings Update
Summary
- Daily Active People across its Family of Apps accelerated to 60 mn QoQ in 4Q’24. It’s kind of mind-boggling that Meta added 1 Billion DAP since 1Q’20.
- Despite growing ad revenue by 24% in 4Q’23, Meta still managed to increase revenue by 21% in 4Q’24.
- Overall 4Q’24 revenue was +21.2% YoY; on a 2-yr and 3-yr CAGR basis, Meta’s topline increased by 22.3% and 12.8% respectively.
- 2025 opex guide is $114-119 Billion. So, while opex increased by ~$7 Billion in 2024, it is expected to grow by ~$20 Billion in 2025.
