With the busy first two weeks of the Trump administration in the headlines, the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year seemed to be going on in the background. Markets have also had other topics to focus on with
January FOMC Meeting: Fed In Holding Pattern, Waiting For Clarity On Fiscal Policy And More Data
Summary
- The Fed maintained the federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.50%, citing a strong labor market and elevated inflation, while awaiting more economic data.
- Powell emphasized the Fed's independence, dismissing political pressure to cut rates, and highlighted the need for further inflation progress before any rate changes.
- Financial markets reacted mildly to the FOMC statement, with initial bearishness reversing after Powell clarified the exclusion of certain inflation language.
- Investors should monitor upcoming economic data and Trump’s trade policies, as these will influence the Fed's future monetary policy decisions.
