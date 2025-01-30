Why I'm Passing On The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF And Its 81.57% Distribution Yield
Summary
- The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF offers an 81.57% distribution yield by executing a covered call strategy on Coinbase.
- Despite attracting $1.12 billion in assets, CONY underperforms COIN significantly, especially during rapid price surges, due to its covered call strategy.
- Covered call selling doesn't necessarily deliver high total returns and could distort the market, especially in an extended bear market for Coinbase.
- I prefer direct Bitcoin investment or MSTY over CONY, given MSTY's potential for dampened volatility due to MicroStrategy's share issuance strategy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
author is long Bitcoin
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.