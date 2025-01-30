What Is Big Tech Saying About DeepSeek?

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
What it means
Earnings, earnings, earnings. There's a flood of them being released daily as the peak of the season gets underway, with Big Tech in the investor spotlight this week. It's a big deal as the bumper stock market rally over the past year has been driven by the promise of AI, so any hiccups there could shake things up, DeepSeek style. Putting things into perspective, the Magnificent 7 added $5.8T in market capitalization in 2024, which is about half of the $11T tacked on by the rest of the U.S. stock market.
Mixed bag, so far: Meta Platforms (META) climbed 2.2% AH to $692 on Wednesday after its Q4 net income jumped by nearly 50%, bolstered by successful AI bets and a forecast of a "really big year." Over at Microsoft (MSFT), cloud computing sales missed estimates, prompting the stock to drop 4.6% to $422, with the division one of its biggest revenue drivers. Meanwhile, Tesla's (TSLA) stock revved up 4.1% to $405 despite a slide in profits, as more promises were made on the timeline of robotaxis.
What about DeepSeek? There have been questions about the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on AI, especially in the wake of the cheap Chinese competitor that made headlines earlier this week. “DeepSeek has had some real innovations," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on an earnings call, adding that R1 has been added to its Azure AI Foundry. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg made similar remarks, commenting that DeepSeek has done "a number of novel things" and "they have advances that we will hope to implement in our systems." He also discussed what that might mean for the trajectory around infrastructure and capex.
SA commentary: "After putting up profit growth north of 35% from Q1 - Q3 2024, Q4 is expected to show a marked slowdown for these seven names," SA analyst Christine Short wrote in Can The Magnificent 7 Maintain An Upbeat Earnings Season? "Even so, the blended EPS growth expectation of 21.7% for Q4 is nothing to sneeze at. In fact, if you remove these seven companies, S&P 500 growth for the quarter drops to 9.7%." Note that results from Apple (AAPL) will be published after the bell today, while Amazon (AMZN) will report its quarterly numbers tomorrow.
What else is happening...
No surprise by the Fed's pause; future data could hint to something more.
Army Black Hawk chopper collides with American Airlines (AAL) plane.
Softbank may invest up to $25B in OpenAI, eyeing top backer spot.
HHS Secretary nominee RFK Jr. faces contentious Senate hearing.
TikTok: Group including Roblox (RBLX) CEO ready to offer over $20B.
Penn Entertainment (PENN) shareholder HG Vora starts proxy fight.
Spirit Airlines (OTC:SAVEQ) rejects Frontier's (ULCC) merger offer.
Toyota (TM) remains top-selling automaker despite lower 2024 sales.
NASA, Elon Musk affirm SpaceX will bring back Starliner (BA) crew.
META set to agree to $25M settlement with Trump for 2021 lawsuit.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +0.3%. Hong Kong closed. China closed. India +0.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris +0.5%. Frankfurt +0.4%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.4%. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.6%. Crude -0.1% to $72.58. Gold +0.9% to $2,817.70. Bitcoin +2.7% to $105,246.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.51%.
Today's Economic Calendar
08:30 AM GDP Q4
08:30 AM Jobless Claims
10:00 AM Pending Home Sales
10:30 AM EIA Natural Gas Inventory
04:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
