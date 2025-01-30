What Is Big Tech Saying About DeepSeek?

What else is happening...

No surprise by the Fed's pause; future data could hint to something more.



Army Black Hawk chopper collides with American Airlines (AAL) plane.



Softbank may invest up to $25B in OpenAI, eyeing top backer spot.



HHS Secretary nominee RFK Jr. faces contentious Senate hearing.



TikTok: Group including Roblox (RBLX) CEO ready to offer over $20B.



Penn Entertainment (PENN) shareholder HG Vora starts proxy fight.



Spirit Airlines (OTC:SAVEQ) rejects Frontier's (ULCC) merger offer.



Toyota (TM) remains top-selling automaker despite lower 2024 sales.



NASA, Elon Musk affirm SpaceX will bring back Starliner (BA) crew.



META set to agree to $25M settlement with Trump for 2021 lawsuit.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +0.3%. Hong Kong closed. China closed. India +0.3%.

In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris +0.5%. Frankfurt +0.4%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.4%. S&P +0.4%. Nasdaq +0.6%. Crude -0.1% to $72.58. Gold +0.9% to $2,817.70. Bitcoin +2.7% to $105,246.

Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.51%.

Today's Economic Calendar

08:30 AM GDP Q4

08:30 AM Jobless Claims

10:00 AM Pending Home Sales

10:30 AM EIA Natural Gas Inventory

04:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet



