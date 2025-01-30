Midstream energy infrastructure (AMLP), which mostly consists of MLPs, plays a significant role in yield-oriented investor portfolios. I would say that it is arguably one of the best sectors, where to deploy capital if the objective is to access durable
Bad News For Midstream Income Investors, 2 Ways To Play It
Summary
- High-quality midstream yields have dropped significantly over the TTM period.
- Many of my favorite picks, such as ET, ENB and EPD, have been among those that have experienced a notable yield compression.
- The two key drivers for this are Trump's supportive policy and the AI demanding new loads of cheap and reliable energy.
- In this article, I share my views on how to navigate this situation. Plus, I offer some concrete picks.
